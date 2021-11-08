Polychain Monsters Reaches Market Cap of $48.94 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $48.94 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $14.35 or 0.00020941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00222311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.