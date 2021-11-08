Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $29,897.34 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PW traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 23,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35.
Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
