Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $29,897.34 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PW traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 23,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.