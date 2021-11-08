PowerSchool (PWSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PWSC stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

