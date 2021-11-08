PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

PPG Industries stock opened at $163.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

