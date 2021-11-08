PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.23.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,787. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

