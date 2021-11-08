Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.02. 317,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $682.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

