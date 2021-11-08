Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRBZF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of PRBZF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

