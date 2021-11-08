Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.14.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$136.52 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.93%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

