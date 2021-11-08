Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $235.74 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.62% of Planet Fitness worth $235,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,289,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

