Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $248.75 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.35% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $248,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.02 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

