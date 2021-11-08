Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,454 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Post were worth $264,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Post by 23.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 48.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 34.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Post by 531.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

POST stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

