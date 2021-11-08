Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 708,173 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mattel were worth $230,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mattel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 211,984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mattel by 84.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 474,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MAT opened at $21.73 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.