Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.48% of CenterPoint Energy worth $214,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,394 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $232,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

