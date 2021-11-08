Primecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,392,908 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

