PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for PROG in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 855,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

