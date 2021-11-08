Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $511,462.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
PGNY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
