Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $511,462.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

PGNY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

