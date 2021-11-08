Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $24.06 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $495,816.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00117306 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,029,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,938,809 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

