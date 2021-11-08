Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $310.12 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.85 or 0.00028537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $310.12 million and $11.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.