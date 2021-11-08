ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,998,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,059,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,613,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

