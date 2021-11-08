Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

