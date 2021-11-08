Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

