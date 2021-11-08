Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

