Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Pool worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,120,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $517.97 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $528.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

