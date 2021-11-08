Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 101,461 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

