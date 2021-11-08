Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,867 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

