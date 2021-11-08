Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 320 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

