Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,021 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.