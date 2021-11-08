Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 11,987 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

