Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,547 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

