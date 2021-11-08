Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 237,514 Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.
Markforged stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Markforged Profile
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG).
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.