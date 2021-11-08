Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 237,514 Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Markforged stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

