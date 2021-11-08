Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.