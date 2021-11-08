Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 654 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 826,503 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHRT opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

