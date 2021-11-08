Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

