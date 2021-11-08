Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $379.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pure Cycle stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.