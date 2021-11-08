Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.27. 34,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,180. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

