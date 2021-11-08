PVG Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 1,241.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,476 shares during the quarter. Hepion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,527. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

