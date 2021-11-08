PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $420,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,205. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.