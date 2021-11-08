PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $926,000 Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. 1847 Goedeker makes up about 2.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 3.94% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. 20,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.78.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

