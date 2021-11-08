PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 2,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,005. The stock has a market cap of $749.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

