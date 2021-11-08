Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

FNV opened at C$177.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$180.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

