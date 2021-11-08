Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Qurate Retail, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.