Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.72 on Monday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.