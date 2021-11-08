Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

