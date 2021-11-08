Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $136.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,089,000.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,256. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.