Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

QTWO opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. Q2 has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

