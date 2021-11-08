Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$29.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The firm has a market cap of C$560.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1,493.00. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.