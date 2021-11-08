Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raised by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 31,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

