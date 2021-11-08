Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Reduced by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

TSE:SAP opened at C$31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.22.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

