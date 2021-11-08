Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Boosted by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

NYSE HD opened at $368.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.22. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

