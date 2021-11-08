Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Xylem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Xylem by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 454.0% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

